Bezos & Deep State Unite: Amazon Launches Cloud Service For CIA

Amazon Web Services has introduced cloud service for the CIA and other intelligence agencies five years after signing a $600 million contract with the CIA.

The service, called Secret Region, comes six years after AWS introduced GovCloud, its first data center region for public sector customers.

“With the launch of this new Secret Region, AWS becomes the first and only commercial cloud provider to offer regions to serve government workloads across the full range of data classifications, including Unclassified, Sensitive, Secret, and Top Secret,” Amazon said in a blog post.

AWS VP Teresa Carlson added to the announcement, saying “the U.S. Intelligence Community can now execute their missions with a common set of tools, a constant flow of the latest technology and the flexibility to rapidly scale with the mission.”

AWS concludes the post with a quote by CIA’s top information officer John Edwards.

“The AWS Secret Region is a key component of the Intel Community’s multi-fabric cloud strategy,” he said.

“It will have the same material impact on the IC at the Secret level that C2S [Commercial Cloud Services] has had on Top Secret.”

In 2013, the CIA awarded AWS a $600 million contract in a business deal meant to bolster both the CIA’s cloud service capabilities but also to curry influence with the left-leaning Bezos-owned news outlet The Washington Post.

The CIA’s influence on WaPo is well-documented, as WaPo has essentially been CIA’s mouthpiece during and after the 2016 election, including being first to report on the CIA’s conclusion in a “secret assessment” that Russia interfered in the election on Trump’s behalf.

Trump took jabs at WaPo over the summer for reporting on the CIA-linked fake news.

So many stories about me in the @washingtonpost are Fake News. They are as bad as ratings challenged @CNN. Lobbyist for Amazon and taxes? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange also praised Trump for his efforts to expose WaPo as a CIA propaganda arm.

Motivation aside, Trump showing why massive CIA contractor Amazon (Bezos) owns the Washington Post is fantastic. https://t.co/2zoLQLgnJ3 — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) July 25, 2017

