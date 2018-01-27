Bias by the Minute: CNN Devotes 11 Times More Coverage to Trump Scandals Than Immigration Package

On Thursday evening, the White House released details of its immigration plan being delivered to the House and Senate. The plan provides for the legalization of 1.8 million illegal aliens, in exchange for $25 billion to be put toward security measures which include a wall along the southern border.

Despite the compromising and newsworthy nature of the deal, CNN was unimpressed. Instead — as reported by Newsbusters — between the hours of 5pm and 10pm EST, the news network gave 11 times more air-time to the investigation into Trump-Russia election collusion (of which, despite excessive effort, there has been no evidence), porn star Stormy Daniels’s alleged 2006 affair with The Donald, and the dismissing of the Peter-Strzok/Lisa Page FBI Clinton investigation scandal.

Across four programs — The Situation Room, Anderson Cooper 360, Cuomo PrimeTime, and Erin Burnett OutFront — CNN devoted three hours and 46 seconds to scandals related to the President, versus just under 16 minutes to the major news of the administration’s immigration offer.

As CNN lent such paltry credence to the immigration package, both CBS Evening Newsand ABC’s World Tonight chose immigration issues as their top stories.

The organization formerly known as the “Clinton News Network” broke down its coverage thusly: Anderson Cooper 360 stuck to a New York Times story claiming Trump had ordered Robert Mueller to be terminated back in June; Cuomo PrimeTime kept to the same story. The Situation Room split most of its time between the Russia investigation, Stormy Daniels, and the Strzok/Page controversy, leaving only five minutes for immigration. Erin Burnett OutFront gave the White House plan the most coverage, but its eight minutes were dwarfed by attention to Daniels and the Russian probe.

Having devoted all they wanted to the GOP immigration compromise, Burnett’s show even found time to attempt legitimizing an absolutely ridiculous anti-Trump assertion: when the President says “thank you” to the press when they leave the White House, it’s actually meant as an insult.

Unbelievable.