Bias? Washington Post Reporters Celebrate Impeachment of Trump

Washington Post reporters buried any doubt over their raging bias by appearing to celebrate the impeachment of President Trump in a tweet that was subsequently deleted.

The Post’s Congressional reporter Rachael Bade posted an image of herself and four other colleagues enjoying snacks and beers with the caption, “Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team!”

The photograph was taken at the Dubliner, a local Washington, D.C. bar.

Post reporters Paul Kane, Karoun Demirjian, Seung Min Kim, and Mike DeBonis all featured in the picture. Three of them also serve as analysts for CNN, according to the Daily Caller.

Perhaps aware that the photograph betrayed the Post’s blatant anti-Trump bias, Bade quickly deleted the tweet and offered the following explanation;

“I’m deleting a tweeting tonight that is being misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind. To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption!”

Because as everyone knows, the Washington Post, with its pretentious ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ tagline, could never be biased against Trump could they?

Never.

