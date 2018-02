Roger Stone recently returned from London, where he was on a rock star tour giving speeches, doing interviews, and making appearances to the delight of freedom-loving Brits and to the consternation of the elite controllers who would rather he not spread his powerful brand of free speech.

Roger appeared on BBC’s Hard Talk, where he was peppered with the same asinine talking points that spew from the mouths of talking-heads in America.

Needless to say, he was prepared.