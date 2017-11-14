Biden and Lady Gaga to create abuse trauma centers

Former Vice President Joe Biden and musician Lady Gaga are collaborating to open trauma centers for victims of sexual assault, according to multiple media reports.

“We (want to) set up trauma centers where women can go to get the long-term help they need to deal with these crises. We finally are recognizing the long-term impacts on the health of women and men who’ve been abused. It’s the next great frontier I want to be a part of,” Biden said Monday at “Glamour’s” Women of the Year Summit.

The centers would provide resources to support victims mentally and physically. The facilities are still in a planning stage, and it’s too early to discuss what they might look like, a spokesperson for Biden told Entertainment Weekly.

