Biden Calls Trump 'Climate Arsonist' In Another Awkward Campaign Speech, Takes No Questions

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden warned that natural disasters will become “more common” under “climate arsonist” President Donald Trump.

Speaking in front of a wheat field outside the Delaware Natural History Museum on Monday, Biden called Trump a “climate arsonist” whose “climate denial” will result in “burned” and “flooded out” suburbs.

“Donald Trump’s climate denial may not have caused these fires and record floods and record hurricanes, but it he gets a second term, these hellish events will continue to become more common, more devastating and more deadly,” the Democratic nominee said.

Biden: "If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more of America ablaze? If you give a climate denier four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised when more of America is underwater?" pic.twitter.com/pUFhJ4AmgE — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 14, 2020

“If we give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if more of America is ablaze?” he asked.

Biden then suggested that whole suburbs will be destroyed by natural disasters unless he is elected president.

“How many suburbs will be burned in wildfires? How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in superstorms?” Biden asked.

"Elect me or the riots will continue." "Elect me or your suburb will be burned and blown away in a super storm and America will be underwater." Who is trying to scare whom? pic.twitter.com/QBnCfL8vjR — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 14, 2020

At one point, Biden claimed that “NASA satellites” in space “one million miles away” could see the Pacific Northwest wildfires.

The moon is about 239,000 miles from Earth.

Well Twitter took down my last tweet and claiming it was fake news. Well take this Jack you prick. Biden said that you can see the smoke from the wildfires from one million miles away in space. The moon is less than a fourth of that for the record pic.twitter.com/zhgZUZ3XXA — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) September 14, 2020

After finishing his remarks, Biden took no questions and walked off.

All in all, just another typical Biden campaign speech.

Watch Biden’s full speech below:

