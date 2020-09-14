Biden Calls Trump 'Climate Arsonist' In Another Awkward Campaign Speech, Takes No Questions

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden warned that natural disasters will become “more common” under “climate arsonist” President Donald Trump.

Speaking in front of a wheat field outside the Delaware Natural History Museum on Monday, Biden called Trump a “climate arsonist” whose “climate denial” will result in “burned” and “flooded out” suburbs.

“Donald Trump’s climate denial may not have caused these fires and record floods and record hurricanes, but it he gets a second term, these hellish events will continue to become more common, more devastating and more deadly,” the Democratic nominee said.

“If we give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if more of America is ablaze?” he asked.

Biden then suggested that whole suburbs will be destroyed by natural disasters unless he is elected president.

“How many suburbs will be burned in wildfires? How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in superstorms?” Biden asked.

At one point, Biden claimed that “NASA satellites” in space “one million miles away” could see the Pacific Northwest wildfires.

The moon is about 239,000 miles from Earth.

After finishing his remarks, Biden took no questions and walked off.

All in all, just another typical Biden campaign speech.

Watch Biden’s full speech below:

Owen and Tom Pappert watch as Joe Biden tries to make it through another speech, and then can't find his schedule.

