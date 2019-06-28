Biden Campaign "Freaking Out" Over Poor Debate Performance

A source close to the Biden campaign said his staff was “freaking out” over the Democratic frontrunner’s poor debate performance last night.

As the clear leader in the race, the former vice president was there to be targeted by the rest of the field, but he apparently fared significantly worse than was expected.

“A source close to the Biden campaign tells me his staff is “freaking out” about his poor performance tonight,” tweeted journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

“The source said that internally, field staff says the campaign-organized debate watch parties in early voting states have been “awkward” and that Biden isn’t playing well to those who attended,” she added.

“According to Biden’s staff, he isn’t listening to his debate prep and he’s “set in his ways,” the source close to the campaign tells me.”

A Biden spokesperson later denied the story, claiming his campaign was not “freaking out”.

However, the consensus was that Biden performed poorly after he was savaged by Kamala Harris for his past praise for segregationists and his opposition to racial integration in schools.

“At times the Vice President seemed somewhat confused to me, and handling some of the questions and following some of the ideas he seemed a bit defensive,” David Axelrod said.

Van Jones concurred, asserting that Biden “had a breakdown” during the debate.

