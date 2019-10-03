Biden Campaign Raises $15.2 Million -- Less Than Buttigieg, Sanders

The Biden campaign on Thursday released fundraising numbers showing the former vice president raised less than several Democrat opponents in the third quarter.

According to a statement from his campaign, Biden raised $15.2 million – that’s $10 million less than Bernie Sanders, who raised $25.3 million, and about $4 million less than South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

And yep, Biden’s campaign announces a $15.2 million quarter, putting him behind Buttigieg ($19.1m) and Sanders ($25.3m). Warren has yet to report, but other campaigns expect a big quarter for her. pic.twitter.com/74qE5QTlwK — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) October 3, 2019

News of Biden’s poor numbers comes as he struggles to maintain the Democrat frontrunner position, losing to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in various Democrat polls.

Biden’s also recently been embroiled in a scandal of his own making, after bragging about getting a Ukraine prosecutor to drop an investigation into his son’s Ukrainian business dealings, with President Donald Trump applying pressure on the media to investigate.

Despite the spotlight on his corruption, Biden still argues he won’t let Trump take him down, telling a rally crowd in Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday, “Let me make something clear to Trump and his hatchet men and the special interests funding his attacks against me — I’m not going anywhere… You’re not going to destroy me. And you’re not going to destroy my family.”

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign raised $125 million in the third quarter, doubling the fundraising numbers raised by President Obama’s campaign in the same period.



Here is proof that Joe Biden knew about the corruption his son was engaged in.

By the way, we are in the final days of the Black Friday Comes Early sale! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping right now!