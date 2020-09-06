Biden Campaign Refuses to Accept COVID Vaccine Before Election: 'I Would Not Trust Donald Trump'

The Democratic presidential ticket is reluctant to take a nationwide coronavirus vaccine before Election Day despite insisting for months that the only way to end the lockdown measures is to accept a vaccine.

When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash if she’d take a vaccine before the election, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris explained that she doesn’t trust a fast-tracked coronavirus vaccine introduced under the leadership of President Trump.

“Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us,” Harris said Sunday. “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about.”

“I will not take his word for it — he wants us to inject bleach,” she added, referring to a remark Trump said in April about an experimental ultraviolet treatment for coronavirus patients.

Biden campaign manager Symone Sanders similarly avoided directly answering whether Biden would take a COVID-19 vaccine if it became available before Election Day.

“Again, as I just noted, first and foremost, I think folks have asked, we’ve had conversations about testing right?” Sanders said. “And as folks know now, Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are being regularly tested. But first and foremost, at the top of the mind for Vice President Biden is: are the American people getting what they need?”

Democrats have been up in arms about a coronavirus vaccine throughout the pandemic, insisting life wouldn’t return to normal unless a COVID-19 vaccine became available — unless it’s before Election Day, which would politically unhelpful to them.

Perhaps Biden and Harris finally woke up to the dangers of such a vaccine, but more likely they would prefer to be seen as the “saviors”, and that can’t happen if Trump releases a vaccine before Election Day.

Dr. Carrie Madej issues a wake up call to people around the world to the dangers of transhumanism, especially the genetically modifying RNA vaccines being pushed on the global population in a mass experiment.

