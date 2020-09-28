Biden Campaign Says He Won't Take Pre-Debate Drug Test -- Trump Jokes, 'Gee, I Wonder Why!'

Joe Biden’s campaign turned down President Trump’s challenge for the candidates to take a drug test before the first presidential debate on Tuesday, arguing Trump only wants to make his case with “urine.”

Biden’s deputy campaign manager issued a nasty little statement shooting down the prospect of Biden taking a drug test.

“Vice President Biden intends to deliver his debate answers in words,” said Kate Bedingfield on Monday. “If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it.”

“We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn’t make a plan to stop COVID-19.”

Trump feigned shock over Biden’s refusal to take a drug test.

“Joe Biden just announced that he will not agree to a Drug Test,” Trump tweeted Monday, adding sarcastically, “Gee, I wonder why?”

Joe Biden just announced that he will not agree to a Drug Test. Gee, I wonder why? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

Trump has been calling for the candidates to take a pre-debate drug test in recent weeks, attributing Biden’s erratic past debate performances to medication he took.

“Don’t underestimate [him], he’s been doing this for 47 years. And I got a debate coming up with this guy,” Trump said during a rally last week.

“You never know, they gave him a big, fat shot in the ass and he comes out,” Trump claimed as his audience laughed. “And for two hours he’s better than ever before. The problem is, what happens after that.”

TRUMP ON DEBATING BIDEN: "They give him a big fat shot in the ass and he comes out…. and for 2 hours, he's better than ever before." "…We're gonna ask for a drug test." pic.twitter.com/XFLTf4pljz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 20, 2020

Trump repeated his concern on Sunday, again citing medication as the reason for Biden’s inconsistent debate performances.

“Will I go on the attack? I have no idea, I have no idea how [Biden’s] going to be,” Trump told reporters Sunday. “He’s always different when he comes out because he’s on a different medication.”

President Trump on upcoming Presidential debate: "Will I go on the attack? I have no idea, I have no idea how [Biden's] going to be. He's always different when he comes out because he's on a different medication."pic.twitter.com/ZhKTCfY7Uj — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) September 27, 2020

The first presidential debate between Trump and Biden will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday at 9PM EST, with Fox News host Chris Wallace moderating.

