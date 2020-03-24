Biden Can't Stop Touching His Face During The View Appearance

During an appearance earlier today on The View, Joe Biden repeatedly flouted coronavirus advice by constantly touching his mouth and face.

The presidential frontrunner couldn’t stop putting his hand to his mouth and rubbing his eye during the interview.

“Biden could not stop touching his face, even licking his fingers at times on live TV in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” tweeted Caleb Hull along with a compilation of all the times the former Vice President touched his face.

During his interview on The View this morning, Joe Biden could not stop touching his face, even licking his fingers at times on live TV in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. I put together a short compilation: pic.twitter.com/jPRKNJsWoz — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 24, 2020

The media has made a point of quizzing President Trump’s personal behavior during the outbreak, with some even suggesting at one point that Trump may have coronavirus.

The press has also accused Trump and Dr Anthony Fauci of failing to adequately practice social distancing.

One wonders whether they’ll pick Biden up on his virus-friendly behavior.

Biden’s response to the coronavirus has been muted, with many observers accusing him of being largely absent while President Trump is infinitely more visible as a result of his daily press conferences.

