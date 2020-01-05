Biden Caught In 'Flat-Out Lie' Over Bin Laden Raid

Joe Biden can’t seem to get his story straight regarding the 2011 Bin Laden raid, in which a team of SEALs stormed into the terrorist leader’s Pakistan compound, killed him, then dumped the body in the ocean in accordance with Islamic principles.

Eight years ago, Biden told a group of congressional Democrats he was against the bin Laden raid, saying: “Mr. President, my suggestion is, don’t go — we have to do two more things to see if he’s there.”

2/ In 2012, Biden said he told Obama unequivocally: "Mr. President, my suggestion is don't go." pic.twitter.com/zTm1HQ6wiZ — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

Biden began to change his account in 2013, telling the New York Times he told Obama to “follow your instincts,” and then told him “Go” the next morning. He repeated this changed account in 2015, claiming that he privately told Obama to go ahead.

4/ By 2015, Biden completely contradicted what he said before Biden claimed he never told Obama "don't go" and that he privately gave Obama his real advice to "go" and "follow his own instincts" when (conveniently) other witnesses weren't around pic.twitter.com/qjfKtLCNSg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

5/ There's one problem with Biden's claim though: virtually every other account from Obama Administration officials contradicts Including Barack Obama, who in 2012, said Biden had "the same critique" of the raid as Mitt Romney did pic.twitter.com/37vDBKHyOr — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 3, 2020

On Friday, Biden doubled down on his lie during a brief exchange with Fox News:

“As commander in chief, if you were ever handed a piece of intelligence that said you could stop an imminent attack on Americans — but you have to use an airstrike to take out a terrorist leader — would you pull the trigger?” Biden was asked.

To which Biden replied “Well we did – the guy’s name was Osama bin Laden.”

“Didn’t you tell President Obama not to go after bin Laden that day?” Fox followed up.

“No, I didn’t,” Biden replied.

Joe Biden is now trying to cover up his opposition to the Osama bin Laden raid. Moments ago, Biden says, "No I didn't" when confronted by Peter Doocy for being against the raid. 8 years ago, Biden said he opposed raid and told Obama, “Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go.” pic.twitter.com/zAWhMf38MU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 3, 2020

On Friday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) slammed Biden over Friday’s claim, according to Fox News.

“This isn’t another instance of Joe Biden misspeaking, it’s an instance of Biden flat-out lying,” said spokesman Steve Guest.

