Biden Caught Lying Three Times In One Interview About The General Flynn Investigation

Image Credits: Barcroft Media / Contributor / Getty.

Watch as Joe Biden and the rest of the Obama administration are exposed now that acting DNI director Richard Grenell has released the names of officials that asked for NSA unmasking in the days leading up to the Trump administration.

Mirror:

RELATED: Biden Knew! Docs Show Dem Presidential Candidate Involved in Gen. Flynn Unmasking

Don’t miss:


What was once speculation of the obvious has become the facts that have the left scrambling.


The Michael Flynn case has exposed the deep state corruption in the FBI and now Owen calls for the traitors to be arrested themselves.

Experience the massive benefits of our Ultimate Krill Oil now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Emergency Press Conference Live! UN Says Covid-19 Lockdown Will Never End...

Emergency Press Conference Live! UN Says Covid-19 Lockdown Will Never End…

Special Reports
Comments
Watch: New Developments in Spygate & COVID-19 Nursing Home Scandals

Watch: New Developments in Spygate & COVID-19 Nursing Home Scandals

Special Reports
Comments

Obama Sh*ts Himself as His Role in Spygate is Revealed: Live Shows 5/14/20

Special Reports
Comments

OBAMAGATE: All Roads Lead To Weiner’s Laptop

Special Reports
Comments

Bill Gates’ “Final Solution” of a Final Vaccine is no Solution at All

Special Reports
Comments

Comments