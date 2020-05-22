Biden Caught Red-Handed In Unprecedented Corruption

Joe Biden is a poor guardian over the diseased corruption piled up in his closet, emboldened by decades of lies.

How else could someone, as new evidence reveals, be privately obsessed with covering his and his son Hunter’s tracks of corruption in Ukraine while publicly pretending he knows nothing about it?

Biden’s House of Cards is wobbling in the breeze as it becomes abundantly clear why Hunter Biden received $50,000- $80,000 a month while sitting on Burisma’s board of directors since 2014 despite having no energy, environmental, or managerial experience.

This also took place while Joe Biden was allegedly funneled $900,000 for “lobbying activities,” by Burisma, according to a criminal case spearheaded by Ukraine’s parliamentarian Andriy Derkach.

And now, Senate Republicans have voted to authorize their first subpoena for Blue Star Strategies, a consulting firm linked to Burisma as part of their investigation into Hunter Biden and his role on the board of the Ukraine energy firm Burisma Holdings.

But even though Biden allegedly used his VP office to funnel millions to his son and himself in league with a corrupt Foreign Energy company under investigation and then went on to blatantly cover his tracks, it’s doubtful that Washington D.C. will face its cancerous corruption beyond Attorney General Barr’s lingering dog and pony show.

