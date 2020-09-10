Biden Claims 6,000 US Military Members Died From COVID - The Real Number Is 7

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla | Getty.

During a campaign speech in Michigan on Wednesday, Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden incorrectly told his audience “6,114” U.S. military members have died of COVID-19.

In actuality, DOD statistics show only seven deaths among American military personnel.

Department of Defense

Speaking with CNN, a Biden campaign spokesperson said, “Biden misspoke, accidentally citing Michigan numbers of Covid-19 deaths and cases instead of military numbers.”

This is simply more proof of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline as desperate Democrats push one of the weakest candidates in U.S. history on their voters.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

IMDB Parental Warning For Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ Says Scenes in Movie are “Lawfully Defined as Pedophilia”

IMDB Parental Warning For Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ Says Scenes in Movie are “Lawfully Defined as Pedophilia”

U.S. News
Comments
Airliner Kicks Off Family, Cancels Entire Plane Journey Because Baby Wasn’t Wearing a Face Mask

Airliner Kicks Off Family, Cancels Entire Plane Journey Because Baby Wasn’t Wearing a Face Mask

U.S. News
Comments

Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ is Even Worse Than the Trailer

U.S. News
comments

Trump: Biden ‘Devoted His Career To Offshoring Jobs, Opening Borders, Endless Wars’

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Carlson Releases Audio Of CNN’s Fredo Coaching Cohen For Interview

U.S. News
comments

Comments