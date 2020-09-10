Biden Claims 6,000 US Military Members Died From COVID - The Real Number Is 7

During a campaign speech in Michigan on Wednesday, Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden incorrectly told his audience “6,114” U.S. military members have died of COVID-19.

In actuality, DOD statistics show only seven deaths among American military personnel.

Joe #Biden read from a printed list of #COVID19 statistics, he exaggerated (lied) the number of military #COVID deaths over 6,000. According to DOD, there is 7 members of US military died from COVID17.

Watch!#Trump2020 #KAG pic.twitter.com/bWqpbV8nu7 — Wyn (@Wyn1745) September 10, 2020

Speaking with CNN, a Biden campaign spokesperson said, “Biden misspoke, accidentally citing Michigan numbers of Covid-19 deaths and cases instead of military numbers.”

This is simply more proof of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline as desperate Democrats push one of the weakest candidates in U.S. history on their voters.

