Biden Claims Half of U.S., '150 million' People, Killed By Guns 'since 2007'

Democrat presidential nomination hopeful Joe Biden has claimed that roughly half of America’s people have been killed by gun violence since 2007.

Or 150 million.

BIDEN: "150 million people" have been killed by gun violence since 2007. What Joe? pic.twitter.com/vEude5IMIj — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2020

“We saw Joe Biden lose his cool a couple of times on that stage [of a Democrat debate Tuesday],” said Alan Gottlieb, chief of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

“But when he blurted that ridiculous claim about gun-related deaths, we wondered if he had lost his mind. His statement is so demonstrably wrong that it ranks right up there with saying the moon is made of bleu cheese.”

Apparently it was just the latest of Biden’s well-known gaffes.

Read more



If Biden wants to unleash the military on gun owners he should listen to Rand Paul & the hearings on our failure in Afghanistan — 19 years, $1 TRILLION & another lost asymmetric war

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!