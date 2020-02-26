Biden Claims Half of U.S., '150 million' People, Killed By Guns 'since 2007'

Image Credits: cbs.

Democrat presidential nomination hopeful Joe Biden has claimed that roughly half of America’s people have been killed by gun violence since 2007.

Or 150 million.

“We saw Joe Biden lose his cool a couple of times on that stage [of a Democrat debate Tuesday],” said Alan Gottlieb, chief of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

“But when he blurted that ridiculous claim about gun-related deaths, we wondered if he had lost his mind. His statement is so demonstrably wrong that it ranks right up there with saying the moon is made of bleu cheese.”

Apparently it was just the latest of Biden’s well-known gaffes.

If Biden wants to unleash the military on gun owners he should listen to Rand Paul & the hearings on our failure in Afghanistan — 19 years, $1 TRILLION & another lost asymmetric war

