Biden Claims President Trump "Rooting For More Violence"

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed President Trump is “absolutely” rooting for more of the horrific looting and violence taking place across America over the past few months.

President Trump is "absolutely" rooting for violence on the streets of America, Joe Biden tells @andersoncooper. https://t.co/u4cLJqSJde pic.twitter.com/gGkO8Ecv5L — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 27, 2020

Talking with MSNBC on Thursday, Biden said, “[POTUS] views this as a political benefit to him. He’s rooting for more violence. He’s encouraging this. He’s not diminishing it at all. This is his America now.”

Joe Biden says Donald Trump "is rooting for more violence, not less." He also points out that Mike Pence's attacks about violence in "Joe Biden's America" don't make sense because "the problem we have right now is we're in Donald Trump's America." pic.twitter.com/cH74DmBdHB — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) August 27, 2020

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!