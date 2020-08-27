Biden Claims President Trump "Rooting For More Violence"

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed President Trump is “absolutely” rooting for more of the horrific looting and violence taking place across America over the past few months.

Talking with MSNBC on Thursday, Biden said, “[POTUS] views this as a political benefit to him. He’s rooting for more violence. He’s encouraging this. He’s not diminishing it at all. This is his America now.”

