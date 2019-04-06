Biden Distances Himself From ‘Socialist’ Left That’s Changing ‘The Definition of a Progressive’

Former Vice President Joe Biden explicitly distanced himself from his party’s left flank Friday speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C.

Biden initially showed confusion between his own self-descriptions. When a reporter asked about him saying he’s the “most progressive” candidate, Biden said, “No, I said liberal. I didn’t say progressive.”

However, Biden had said just weeks ago he has the “most progressive record of anybody running.” He seemed to accept being corrected on that quote and went on to make a point about how his “liberal” record on gay marriage and other issues is no longer considered “progressive” enough because he’s not a socialist.



“I’m not sure when everybody else came out and said they’re for gay marriage. I’m not sure when everybody came out and talked about a lot of the things I’ve talked about, but my point is the definition of a progressive now seems to be changing. That is, are you a socialist? That’s a real progressive,” he said.

