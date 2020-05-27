Biden Faces Meme Onslaught Following "Ain't Black" Remark

Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden really stepped in it last week when he tried to appear relatable to black voters, telling The Breakfast Club, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”
Now a steady stream of memes, one even shared by POTUS himself, have immortalized the racist gaffe.
Here’s a collection of some of the best “you ain’t black” memes from across the web:
#JoeBiden you AINT black if you don't vote for me.
Me – pic.twitter.com/flDLlEPTao
— JayRock (@On_This_R0ck) May 22, 2020
"If you don't know if you wanna vote for Biden over trump, than YOU AINT BLACK"
Me: pic.twitter.com/m7SaRPmcnG
— Genie 🤠 (@GenieShinobi) May 22, 2020
"If you don’t vote Joe, you can’t wear a Fro."
—@beesknees1960 #YouAintBlackBiden pic.twitter.com/n7O4NJ2JSH
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) May 27, 2020
IF YOU AINT RUBBING MY LEG IN THE POOL AND WATCHING THE HAIR STAND UP THEN YOU AINT BLACK, JACK pic.twitter.com/Ko5P8DDCuq
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 22, 2020
— Bu££s⭐⭐⭐ (@Melanouche) May 22, 2020
*obligatory joe biden meme* pic.twitter.com/u4lIxtJChl
— Pitt Lefto (@JLongb0ne) May 23, 2020
When you're white and you vote for Biden: pic.twitter.com/L3ARqKpGWF
— Just Browsing Memes and Sports (@memesNsports) May 25, 2020
Whitest white guy on the planet telling blacks they aren’t black unless they vote for him. #BidenIsARacist pic.twitter.com/BCHIhdISI9
— Daniel Snyder (@danmsnyder) May 23, 2020
tf when you realize that the guy the left is getting ready to vote for in November is the personification of their warped characterization of Trump. #BidenIsARacist pic.twitter.com/krhSZKfQqb
— Ramen Numerals (@mattreyu05) May 22, 2020
I just saw this! This is fantastic 😂 #YouAintBlack pic.twitter.com/9QgsJe20F8
— Former Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) May 25, 2020
Ye, i Said it, #YouAintBlack pic.twitter.com/VNopvC5VDJ
— A Black Socialist 🌹🏴☠️ (@Abelbc85) May 24, 2020
Poor mask choice, Joe…😂 #YouAintBlack pic.twitter.com/J5XewVn1Es
— M3thods (@M2Madness) May 25, 2020
How Biden thinks voting should work #JoeBidenIsARacist #YouAintBlack pic.twitter.com/s5g07j7bAs
— Adan Salazar (@AdanSalazarWins) May 22, 2020
when ur black and dont vote for joe biden pic.twitter.com/vYCgfZG3rv
— the boss (@apandahvevo) May 22, 2020
