Biden Faces Meme Onslaught Following "Ain't Black" Remark

Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden really stepped in it last week when he tried to appear relatable to black voters, telling The Breakfast Club, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Now a steady stream of memes, one even shared by POTUS himself, have immortalized the racist gaffe.

Here’s a collection of some of the best “you ain’t black” memes from across the web:


