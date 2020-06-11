Biden: George Floyd's Death More Impactful Than MLK Assassination

Speaking at a roundtable discussion in Philadelphia on Thursday, Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden claimed the death of George Floyd has already had a greater impact on the planet than the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Not only is the sentence blatantly untrue, but to compare Dr. King to the habitual drug user who pointed a gun at a pregnant black woman’s stomach is disgraceful.

Additionally, while MLK unified the country, the death of Floyd has torn the nation apart.

Nonetheless, Joe Biden declared, “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Biden said.

Joe Biden: “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact the George Floyd’s death did.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/b9LzB9bbNq — ForAmerica 🇺🇸 (@ForAmerica) June 11, 2020

Biden’s comment is only the latest in a long line of bonehead soundbites to come from the former vice president.

Help your body reach its peak with the simple and convenient 8-Pack Power Stack supplement system now at 70% off!