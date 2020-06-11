Biden: George Floyd's Death More Impactful Than MLK Assassination

Speaking at a roundtable discussion in Philadelphia on Thursday, Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden claimed the death of George Floyd has already had a greater impact on the planet than the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Not only is the sentence blatantly untrue, but to compare Dr. King to the habitual drug user who pointed a gun at a pregnant black woman’s stomach is disgraceful.

Additionally, while MLK unified the country, the death of Floyd has torn the nation apart.

Nonetheless, Joe Biden declared, “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Biden said.

Biden’s comment is only the latest in a long line of bonehead soundbites to come from the former vice president.

Help your body reach its peak with the simple and convenient 8-Pack Power Stack supplement system now at 70% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Man Hit by Statue Torn Down by BLM Protesters in Virginia is Now in a Coma

Man Hit by Statue Torn Down by BLM Protesters in Virginia is Now in a Coma

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: Clear Majority of Americans Agree With Trump That Vast Majority of Police Are Doing a Good Job

Poll: Clear Majority of Americans Agree With Trump That Vast Majority of Police Are Doing a Good Job

U.S. News
Comments

UCLA Prof. Who Refused To Postpone Exams For Black Students Is Suspended

U.S. News
comments

Trump to Clueless Dem Governor: ‘Take Seattle Back From Domestic Terrorists Or I Will’

U.S. News
comments

As Businesses Flee The Violence, Will Major U.S. Cities Be Transformed Into Economic Wastelands?

U.S. News
comments

Comments