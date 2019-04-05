BIDEN GETS READY: Joe goes to childhood home with film crew

No matter how many women come out with accusations against Joe Biden, he appears to be getting ready to launch a campaign for president.

Benjamin Babarsky posted a photo of the former vice president outside his childhood home today with a film crew:

#joebiden at his childhood home in #scranton with a film crew, must be getting a campaign ad ready! #biden2020. pic.twitter.com/AdLz9X8004 — Benjamin Babarsky (@bbabarsky) April 4, 2019

“Joe Biden at his childhood home in Scranton with a film crew, must be getting a campaign ad ready,” Babarsky wrote.

The photo shows Biden leaning against the railing talking to a woman as others stand nearby.

The photo comes as several women have complained that Biden made them feel uncomfortable with his handsy demeanor.

But the mayor of Atlanta took to Twitter to defend him.

Everyone’s experience is their own. As for mine, I found my introduction and interaction with @JoeBiden to be genuine and endearing. pic.twitter.com/O6tI1PbCP2 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 3, 2019

“Everyone’s experience is their own,” Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted. “As for mine, I found my introduction and interaction with Joe Biden to be genuine and endearing,” she added with a photo of the two standing with their foreheads touching.



Joe Biden issues an apology for his inappropriate behavior towards women and children throughout his career.

Bottoms caught criticism for defending Biden, Madame Noire reports:

There are those who took issue with Lance Bottoms’ tweet, believing that it was insensitive for those who did feel uncomfortable in Biden’s presence. People believed that maybe this wasn’t the thing to say because it cast doubt on the experiences of other women who’ve come forward.

This will be internalized as you saying you don’t “believe women” and have chosen the side of another woman’s alleged abuser. Don’t give “them” any power to make you a monster. — Taylor R. Harrell (@taylorrharrell) April 3, 2019

“This will be internalized as you saying you don’t ‘believe women’ and have chosen the side of another woman’s alleged abuser,” Taylor Harrell responded to Bottoms.

“Don’t give ‘them’ any power to make you a monster,” she added.