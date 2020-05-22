Biden: "I’m Going to Beat Joe Biden"

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said he is going to beat “Joe Biden” for the 2020 election.

“I’m prepared to say that I have a record over 40 years, and that I’m going to beat Joe Biden,” Biden told CNBC Friday.

“I’m prepared to say that I have a record over 40 years, and that I’m going to beat Joe Biden” He is right though. He’s helping defeat himself every time he speaks. pic.twitter.com/sNMbuKbIY6 — John ‘Murder Hornet’ Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 22, 2020



Interestingly, Biden may be telling the truth as his own gaffes are the only aspect of his campaign making news as of late, despite his increasingly rare appearances.



