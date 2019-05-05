Biden: ‘Jim Crow Is Sneaking Back’ Under ‘Clown’ Donald Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden took shots at President Donald Trump on Saturday, calling him a “clown” who was allowing “Jim Crow” racism to return to the United States.

Biden kicked off his rally in Columbia, South Carolina with a string of warnings about racism and hatred rising under Trump’s presidency, in an effort to win support from African-Americans Democrats in the state.

“Folks, last year, 24 states introduced or enacted at least 70 bills to curtail the right the vote. And guess what, mostly directed at ‘people of color,’” he said. “You see it. We have Jim Crow sneaking back in. No, I mean it!”

Biden pointed to the elections in Georgia and Florida in 2018, where Republican candidates beat Democrats Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum.

“Why? Because they know if everybody has an equal right to vote, guess what? They lose!” he said.

