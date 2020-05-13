Biden Knew! Docs Show Dem Presidential Candidate Involved in Gen. Flynn Unmasking

Former Vice President Joe Biden, currently the presumptive 2020 Democrat presidential nominee, was one of several high level Obama administration officials who requested the “unmasking” of Gen. Michael Flynn, according to a letter from acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

The document, released Wednesday by GOP Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), showed a list of names of Obama-era intelligence officials who were involved in the unmasking of Gen. Flynn’s name in intelligence reports.

“I declassified the enclosed document, which I am providing to you for your situational awareness,” Grenell wrote in his letter to the senators.

The document states:

“Each individual was an authorized recipient of the original report and the unmasking was approved through NSA’s standard process, which includes a review of the justification for the request. Only certain personnel are authorized to submit unmasking requests into the NSA system. In this case, 16 authorized individuals requested unmasking for [REDACTED] different NSA intelligence reports for select identified principals. While the principals are identified below, we cannot confirm hey saw the unmasked information. This response does not include any requests outside of the specified time-frame.”

Among the persons involved in the controversial decision to spy on an incoming presidential administration is none other than presidential candidate Joe Biden, which begs the question: what did President Obama know?

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) pledged to get to the bottom of President Obama’s involvement, declaring on Twitter, “I am inviting DNI Grenell to testify next week in the Senate.”

At a subsequent press conference, Sen. Paul slammed former vice president Biden for “using government to go after a political opponent.”

Biden’s request to unmask Flynn appears to have been made on Jan. 12, 2017, after the 2016 presidential election on November 8, but before the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

The list comes as Biden in an interview with Good Morning America first claimed he knew “nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” only to later acknowledge that he was indeed aware.

“I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted,” Biden clarified to ABC’s George Stephanopolous. “I’m sorry. … I was aware that there was—that they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it, and I don’t think anything else.”

Other Obama-era officials named in the doc include former FBI Director James Comey, former DNI James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan.

