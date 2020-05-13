Biden Knew! Docs Show Dem Presidential Candidate Involved in Gen. Flynn Unmasking

Former Vice President Joe Biden, currently the presumptive 2020 Democrat presidential nominee, was one of several high level Obama administration officials who requested the “unmasking” of Gen. Michael Flynn, according to a letter from acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.
The document, released Wednesday by GOP Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), showed a list of names of Obama-era intelligence officials who were involved in the unmasking of Gen. Flynn’s name in intelligence reports.
“I declassified the enclosed document, which I am providing to you for your situational awareness,” Grenell wrote in his letter to the senators.
