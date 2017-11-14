Biden: Man who Stopped Texas Church Shooter Should Not Have Had Weapon

The man who stopped the Texas church shooting using an AR-15 rifle should not have been allowed to carry the firearm, Former Vice President Joe Biden said on The Today Show Monday.

Asked how the Democrat party reconciles the fact that the same rifle was used to stop Sutherland Springs shooter Devin Kelley, the Obama-era figurehead offered up a somewhat non-sensical answer.

Joe Biden says that the man who stopped the Texas church shooter should not have been armed. pic.twitter.com/pY3hBHPHuX — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) November 14, 2017

“So with the tragedy that just happened in Texas, my question is how do you justify the Democratic view on gun control when the shooter was stopped by a man who was legally licensed to carry a gun?” a woman asked.

“Well, first of all the kind of gun being carried he shouldn’t be carrying,” Biden said. “I wrote the… last serious gun control law that was written… it was law for ten years. And it outlawed assault weapons and it outlawed weapons with magazines that had a whole lot of bullets and so you could kill a lot more people a lot more quickly.”

Kelley was stopped by NRA member Stephen Willeford, who used his own AR-15 rifle to shoot the assailant in the leg and stomach, prompting the man to flee and later kill himself.