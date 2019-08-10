Biden Names His Favorite ‘Non-President’ Political Figures: Thomas Jefferson And JFK….

He may flame out before he even makes it to the general election. How many ‘gaffes’ is that now?

Perhaps this explains why they were trying to keep his appearances to a minimum.

Notice also how he’s holding onto something as he stands there.

A round-up of some of the miscues over just the last day:


Joe Biden publicly states he values his “truth” over facts, explaining a major mental illness infecting the left.


