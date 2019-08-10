Biden Names His Favorite ‘Non-President’ Political Figures: Thomas Jefferson And JFK….

Biden has no clue whatsoever that Thomas Jefferson was a United States President. Biden names our country's THIRD PRESIDENT Thomas Jefferson, as his favorite "non presidential" political figure🥴 Says he's the guy who wrote (but didn't live by) that "incredible document" pic.twitter.com/A1YrHC7bbG — Amy🚩 (@RightHookUSA) August 9, 2019

Biden is asked to name his favorite historical figure who was not a president. He names Jefferson and Kennedy anyway. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 8, 2019

He may flame out before he even makes it to the general election. How many ‘gaffes’ is that now?

Perhaps this explains why they were trying to keep his appearances to a minimum.

Notice also how he’s holding onto something as he stands there.

A round-up of some of the miscues over just the last day:

If Joe Biden was a Republican the media would be dedicating round-the-clock news coverage focused on his mental health All 3 of these examples are from today pic.twitter.com/hqURNI8x57 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 9, 2019



Joe Biden publicly states he values his “truth” over facts, explaining a major mental illness infecting the left.