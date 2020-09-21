Biden Panders To The Radical Establishment

While President Trump crisscrosses the country like the energizer bunny, simultaneously signing historic peace deals in the Middle East, maintaining a shell shocked economy and fending off the Democrat’s subversion, the pandering is upon us.

Sleepy Joe hit snooze on the campaign alarm clock but finally left his basement to cajole those who would see our Republic subverted to join him with less than two months to go.

