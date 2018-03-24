Biden: Parkland Students 'Going To Win' On Gun Control

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that the student activists who survived last month’s mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, are “going to win” the battle for stricter gun control laws.

“They’re going to win. Watch,” Mr. Biden told NBC News before holding a private meeting with the student activists on Capitol Hill.

“We can beat the NRA,” the former vice president said. “I passed a bill that banned assault weapons, banned the number of bullets that can be in a clip, changed the background check. It’s doable. We’ll do it again, because of these kids.”

