Biden Picks Kamala

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) to be his running mate.

If elected, Harris will be the first woman and the first black vice president.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” said Biden Tuesday. “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau.”

“I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

The decision means Biden made good on his pledge to name a woman as his running mate.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020



Moreover, Biden’s pick comes a day after major public figures in America’s black community penned a letter calling on him to name a black woman as his running mate.

“For too long Black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no respect, no visibility, and certainly not enough support,” reads the Monday letter. “Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election.”

“We don’t want to choose between the lesser of two evils and we don’t want to vote the devil we know versus the devil we don’t because we are tired of voting for devils — period.”

Signatories of the letter include rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, radio show host Lenard McKelvey (a.k.a. Charlamagne tha God), actor Cedric Kyles (a.k.a. Cedric the Entertainer), commentator Van Jones, among others.

Almost immediately, President Trump responded to the pick with a tweet calling out Harris’ record:

Harris is immensely unpopular with young voters and anyone familiar with her record as California’s attorney general, the latter being a potentially insurmountable hurdle for Biden’s campaign given the anti-police sentiment that has skyrocketed in recent months.



