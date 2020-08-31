Biden: Pro-Trump Protesters Were ‘Spoiling for a Fight’ in Portland

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB | Getty.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday that the pro-Trump caravan that drove through Portland, Oregon, on Sunday was “spoiling for a fight.”

Biden was responding to the shooting death of a right-wing protester Saturday evening who had reportedly participated in the pro-Trump caravan.

The victim’s name has been reported as Aaron “Jay” Danielson.

According to the Oregonian, police are investigating a man named Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, for the crime. He is allegedly a supporter of Antifa and Black Lives Matter who has taken part in riots over the past several months in Portland, and was reportedly arrested by police at a riot July 5th and cited for possession of a loaded weapon.

