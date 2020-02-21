Biden Promises Far Reaching Gun Ban

Democratic candidate ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden raised eyebrows Thursday evening when he told a gathering at a CNN sponsored town hall that if elected he would seek to implement a ban on all semi-automatic firearms, as well as “clips that have multiple bullets in them.”

That description encompasses most guns in America.

Joe Biden ratcheted up the Democrat Party's attacks on the Second Amendment: Biden: ban "assault weapons" & "get those clips that have multiple bullets in them not for sale, not be able to sell silencers, all those things." This is a broadside on every law abiding American. pic.twitter.com/NDA0YYVlQv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 21, 2020

“I’m going to do everything in my power in office or out of office to get those assault weapons off the street, which I have done once already,” Biden claimed.

“And to get those clips that have multiple bullets in them not for sale, not be able to sell silencers, all those things.” he added.

The comments came following an earlier campaign stop in Las Vegas, the site of the deadliest mass shooting in American history, where Biden surrounded himself with signs that read “Beat the NRA with Biden,” and vowed to “go after” gun manufacturers.

“You know, any one of you and the people behind me should be able to walk into a court of law and demand that gun manufacturers with their enormous profits be held accountable for the carnage they’re responsible for inflicting on society,” Biden said, adding “I promise you, if I’m our next president, they’re going to be held accountable, because I’m coming after them.”

One might think that the clumsy magazine ban description is just Joe being sleepy again, but it’s something he has specifically pledged to do before.

In September, during a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (or Ohio if you’re sleepy) Biden said “The idea that we don’t have elimination of assault-type weapons, magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them, it’s absolutely mindless.”

“It’s no violation of the Second Amendment,” Biden also declared.

Joe Biden makes the most extreme gun-control push of all the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates: Biden calls for banning "magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them" All magazines hold "multiple bullets," that's the point This call from Biden would ban most handguns pic.twitter.com/4iQkalBxVa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 2, 2019

“I think this is no compromise. This is one we have to just push, and push, and push, and push, and push.” he further urged.

Joe Biden goes far-left on guns, says there is “no compromise” on the issue and that it must be his way Biden told CNN earlier this month that semi-auto firearms should be confiscated from law-abiding Americans pic.twitter.com/5lpJjfkv0M — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 2, 2019

Would Biden’s extreme ban do anything to prevent mass shootings in America? Not likely according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which released a study this week that “did not find an independent association between assault weapon bans and the incidence of fatal mass shootings after controlling for the effects of bans on large-capacity magazines.”

Go back to bed Sleepy.

