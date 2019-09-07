Biden Reiterates Green New Deal Support: 'I Guarantee You We're Going To End Fossil Fuel'

2020 Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden said at a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Friday that he was eager to deindustrialize America.

“I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuel,” Biden told clapping supporters.

Joe Biden in New Hampshire: "I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuel." 80 percent of the households in the Granite State are heated by oil, gas, and propane. pic.twitter.com/wtYVweAdsX — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 6, 2019

80% of New Hampshire’s power comes from oil, gas, and propane, according to researcher Zach Parkinson.

Biden also reiterated his support for the Green New Deal during CNN’s “climate change” town hall Thursday, saying that the $93 trillion socialist policy “doesn’t go far enough.”

Dear God. Biden on @AOC disastrous, Green New Deal laughingstock: – "No, the GND does not go far enough" – "I think the green New Deal deserves an enormous amount of credit" The Green New Deal went down in flames in the Senate 0-57, with 43 Democrats voting present. pic.twitter.com/L2KgYU6UWd — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2019

Greenpeace cofounder Patrick Moore warned in March that the far-left’s Green New Deal proposal would “end civilization.”

“The Green New Deal will be the end of civilization if 85% of the world’s and 85% of the US coal, oil and natural gas were fazed out over the next few years, like the next ten years,” he told Tucker Carlson.

“We do not have anything to replace them with…Half of the population will die in a very short period of time. And as I also pointed out, there wouldn’t be a tree left on this planet…because that would be all there was to heat and cook.”

Joe Biden publicly states he values his “truth” over facts, explaining a major mental illness infecting the left.