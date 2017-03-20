Biden returning to Washington in push to save ObamaCare ahead of repeal vote

Former Vice President Joe Biden will return to Washington, D.C., Wednesday to join Democrats rallying to save ObamaCare in one of his first major public appearances since leaving office.

Biden will join House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Democratic leaders on the front steps of the Capitol to mark the seventh anniversary of ObamaCare’s passage, Pelosi’s office said Monday.

The event comes one day before the House plans to vote on repealing President Obama’s landmark healthcare plan, although many conservatives have threatened to withhold their support.

Biden and Democrats will focus on the people who gained health insurance coverage under the law and the potential effects of its repeal.

An analysis released by the Congressional Budget Office earlier this month showed 24 million people could lose coverage by 2026 if Republicans pass their repeal bill.

