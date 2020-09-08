Biden Rewrites History

American history is being rewritten by a senile career politician who skews the facts at every turn to reassure himself regarding his own delusional Presidential campaign.

Whether it’s the reimagining of COVID-19 numbers or creating minority friendly disinformation about the invention of the light bulb, Joe Biden has been stretching the truth throughout his career and he isn’t even any good at it.

Perhaps lying is just what old school politicians do.

