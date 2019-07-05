Biden: Russians Didn't Meddle In 2016 Election - It "Wouldn't Have" Happened Under Obama's Watch

Former Vice President Joe Biden says Russian election meddling “didn’t” happen on Obama’s watch – and, for context, Obama was still president during the 2016 election.

“While Putin is trying to undo our elections, he is undoing elections in Europe,” Biden said on CNN. “Look what’s happened in Hungary. Look what’s happened in Poland. Look what’s happened in Moldova.”

“You think that would happen on my watch or Barack’s watch? You can’t answer that, but I promise you it wouldn’t have, and it didn’t.”

Even if the Biden camp later attributes this statement as a mental slip-up, it doesn’t bode well for Biden who’s been dealing with fallout over recent gaffes.

The past few weeks in particular haven’t been good for him; for one thing, he has fallen behind Pete Buttigieg in fundraising and has lost ground to Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris in establishment polls.

A silver lining for Biden, however: Harris, who gained ground after the first Democratic debate by viciously attacking him, has fallen well behind Biden in fundraising for the second quarter.