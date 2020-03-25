Biden Says Dems Will Force Green New Deal Into Coronavirus Relief "In The Next Round"

Presidential frontrunner Joe Biden assured the left that Democrats will try to force their Green New Deal plan “in the next round” of coronavirus relief legislation.

During his coronavirus livestream Q&A on Wednesday, Biden admitted that Democrats aren’t finished trying to insert their radical political agenda into coronavirus stimulus.

“We’re gonna have an opportunity, I believe, in the next round here, to use my green economy- my green deal, to be able to generate both economic growth that’s consistent with the kind of infusion of moneys we need into the system to keep it going,” Biden said.

Biden went on to say his proposals will create jobs that provide “45 to 50 dollars an hour plus benefits.”

This comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to railroad the Senate’s attempt to pass a $1.6 trillion stimulus package to businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus pandemic, announcing the House Democrats would present their own version of the bill.

The bill, it turns out, was stuffed with radical far-left pork, including tax credits for solar and wind, emissions standards for airlines, diversity quotas for corporate boards, and taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood.

Pelosi ended up caving Tuesday after intense criticism from the left and right.

Rep. Jim Clyburn had echoed Biden’s sentiment over the weekend, saying the massive coronavirus stimulus package was an opportunity for Democrats to force through their agenda.

“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste…This crisis provides the opportunity for us to do things that you could not do before,” Clyburn reportedly told colleagues in a conference call.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

This further shows how Democrats operate on a motto coined by former Mayor Rahm Emmanuel: Never let a crisis go to waste.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Dr. Steve Pieczenik joins Alex Jones live via Skype to talk coronavirus, President Trump, and how the leftist establishment is using the pandemic to destroy America before Trump completes his recovery of the nation.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!