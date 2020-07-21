Biden Says He Wishes Schools Would Teach About 'Islamic Faith'

Public schools should instruct students on the ways of Islam, says Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Biden made the remarks while speaking to the Emgage Action’s Million Muslim Voters Summit Monday.

Joe Biden: “I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith” pic.twitter.com/l66xIYU6tc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2020

“I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done so far and that’s for — thank you for taking the time for watching today,” Biden mumbled.

“Look, one of the things I think is important, I wish — I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith. I wish we talked about all the great confessional faiths. It’s one of the great confessional faiths. And what people don’t realize is — one of my avocations is theology — don’t realize is we all come from the same root here in terms of our fundamental basic beliefs,” he said.

As pointed out at Breitbart, Biden’s statement is at odds with the liberal view there should be separation between God and state, which usually only comes up when needed to attack Christianity.

“Leftists contend ‘In God We Trust’ is associated with Christianity, and is tantamount to state-sponsored religion,” writes Kyle Olson.



On Sunday, Fox News aired the Chris Wallace interview with President Trump where the President suggested that the reason why Democrat ran cities have become so unruly lately is due to the wide-spread “Defund the Police” movement and that Biden’s campaign is part of this movement.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!