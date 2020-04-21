Biden Says He Would Pick Michelle Obama To Be His Vice President

Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden said he’d gladly pick Michelle Obama to be his running mate.

In an interview with CBS Pittsburgh, Biden said the former First Lady would make an excellent addition to his Cabinet as vice president.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden said on Monday. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends.”

“I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again,” Biden reportedly added, though the CBS video clip cut this remark out.

Biden, 77, said his campaign has just begun the process of vetting potential running mates ahead of the Democratic National Convention in August.

“In terms of who to pick, we’re just beginning the process,” Biden said. “We’ll shortly name the committee to review this and begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that’s just getting underway.”

“I’ll commit to that be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president as well,” he added.

Biden’s vice presidential pick is likely to pick up at least as much media attention as former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin did when failed Republican candidate John McCain tapped her as his VP in 2008, both because Biden vowed his VP would be a woman, and because many voters are concerned about Biden’s mental health and advanced age.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was supposedly at the top of his shortlist before she became infamous overnight for revealing herself as a staunch authoritarian amid the coronavirus lockdowns.

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Kamala Harris (Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), and disgraced former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates are also reported to be under consideration as Biden’s VP.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Owen brainstorms with callers about what could play out with Joe Biden as the November election approaches.

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!