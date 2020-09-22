Biden Says Voters Don’t Need to Know Who His SCOTUS Pick Will Be

Joe Biden says that voters don’t have the right to know who his Supreme Court nomination will be until after he wins the presidency.

The exchange happened during a campaign stop earlier today when Biden accused Donald Trump of trying to change the subject by focusing on who the former Vice President would pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Should voters know who you’re going to appoint?” Biden was asked.

“No they don’t but they will if I’m elected, they’ll know in plenty of time,” he responded.

The remark is likely to prompt a wave of criticism given that the identity of any potential nominee will become a defining factor of the last 6 weeks of the election cycle.

Meanwhile, President Trump announced that he would be announcing the name of his candidate on Saturday.

“I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA,” he tweeted.

Trump’s shortlist has been reduced to five, with the favorite being Amy Coney Barrett since her nomination would be seen as the least controversial.

Democrats are desperate to delay the nomination until after the presidential election in November.

