Corporate media reporters have been caught hyping a small Biden gathering as an “overflow” crowd during the presidential candidate’s latest effort to regain his debate losses.

The reporters all celebrated the estimated overflow attendance while addressing the purported final count as one of Biden’s “biggest” crowds during his town hall in Charleston, South Carolina, Sunday.




For comparison, here’s President Trump’s 4th of July Speech last week:


Note that the most telling photo of the room’s attendance was not from a professional journalist.

Moreover, claims of Biden’s speech being spontaneous were shot down by an analyst calling out the production gear throughout the room.

“How convenient, [Biden] just happened to have the nice stage setup with speaker system – it was all pre-planned,” said YouTuber DUmmie FUnnies.

Don’t forget, the same media machine downplayed and even speculated a “tiny crowd” from President Trump’s massive 4th of July speech as seen in the tweet above and the tweets below.


Conservative Twitter, already wise to the media’s tried phony sensationalism tactics, has previously addressed the charade with memes like the one below:


Follow the author on Twitter: 

Catholic Insider: The Vatican Is Now Run By Satan


Leo Zagami joins Alex Jones live in studio to reveal the dark forces behind the scenes in Rome who have taken over the Vatican from within.


Related Articles

Cops Now Protecting Ice Cream Freezers After 'Licking' Trend Goes Viral

Cops Now Protecting Ice Cream Freezers After ‘Licking’ Trend Goes Viral

U.S. News
Comments
Wikipedia Editors Battle to Hide Bill Clinton's Link to Jeffrey Epstein

Wikipedia Editors Battle to Hide Bill Clinton’s Link to Jeffrey Epstein

U.S. News
Comments

Bizarre Trend of People Licking Food Then Putting it Back Continues

U.S. News
comments

Report: Epstein to Name Individuals Involved in Underage Sex in Return For 5 Year Maximum Sentence

U.S. News
comments

Epstein Indictment Contains Nothing About Trump, Despite Media Hype

U.S. News
comments

Comments