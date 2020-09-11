Biden Spox Melts Down Over Teleprompter, COVID Questions

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Joe Biden’s National Press Secretary, TJ Ducklo, just gave a trainwreck of an interview on Fox News – where he shifted between anti-Trump talking points and backpedaling defensively over simple questions, such as Biden’s reliance on teleprompters and what the former VP would have done better than Trump in terms of the national response to COVID-19.

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping moment was when host Bret Baier asked Ducklo a simple question over Joe Biden’s use of telepromptersthat goes back to at least July:

Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during local interviews, or to answer Q&A with supporters?” asked Baier, to which Ducklo launched into a defensive tirade – accusing Baier of parroting Trump campaign talking points, and “trying to distract the American people.”

Baier asked two more times to “answer the question,” while Ducklo deflected – scolding the host and accusing the network of ‘funneling Trump campaign questions.’

Ducklo has been answering questions over Biden’s teleprompter use since at least July – when he said the notion that the former VP is using them to answer questions is “laughable, ludicrous, and a lie.

Yet, here he is earlier in the week doing just that:

iframe id=”fitvid603544″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/eD6MnMYj3Cs” width=”640″ height=”360″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen” data-mce-fragment=”1″>


Last week, Biden read teleprompter cues on multiple occasions.

Earlier in the interview with Ducklo, Baier asked what Biden would have done differently in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic– since a new campaign talking point is that President Trump mishandled the virus, the Biden spox went into defensive overdrive – robotically barking anti-Trump talking points without actually answering the question.

Watch the full interview here:

If Biden’s National Press Secretary can’t answer simple questions without deflecting, how will the former Vice President perform in a debate? And as some have half-joked (or not), will Biden even show up?

