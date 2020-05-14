Biden Staffer Begs Reporter to End Interview

A Biden staffer was caught asking an interviewer to end his line of questioning in the middle of a TV interview.

The text “LAST QUESTION PLS” appeared on screen just underneath Biden as Spectrum News anchor Tim Boyum was talking to the presumptive Democratic nominee Tuesday night.

The all caps message on the group Zoom call was prefaced with “from Ari Krupkin to everyone.” Krupkin is the director of production for Biden’s 2020 campaign, according to his Twitter account.

Not surprisingly, the interview ended shortly over after Krupkin’s request, only after Boyum was able to ask his “last question.”

Krupkin has yet to acknowledge the incident on his Twitter.

Just a day earlier, Biden was deemed ‘not ready’ to face Trump in the prime-time election season by the founder of MSNBC and CNBC, Tom Rogers.

“Trump has been dominating the media as we all know, and Biden has not been in the spotlight,” said Rogers Monday. “But that’s going to shift. And when it shifts, Biden needs to perform.”

“The bottom line is the candidate needs to be able to articulate a clear and convincing message, and particularly when it comes to the pandemic … he’s not there yet.”



