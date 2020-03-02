Biden Stumbles Over Declaration Of Independence

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden stumbled over his words once again while attempting to recite the Declaration of Independence to a Dallas, Texas crowd on Monday.

“We hold these truths to be self… levident. All men and women created… by the… go… you know… you know the thing,” the former Vice President told the crowd one day before Super Tuesday.

This isn’t Biden’s first verbal hiccup since beginning his campaign.

Just last week, he claimed he was “running for Senate,” that “150 million Americans” have died from gun violence since 2007 and that our Founding Fathers didn’t want everyone to own a gun.

