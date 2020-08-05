Biden Stumbles Over His Words While Asserting He Doesn't Need to Take a Cognitive Test

Joe Biden was caught in yet another embarrassing situation during an on camera appearance as he stumbled over his words while asserting that he didn’t need to take a cognitive test.

President Donald Trump has turned Biden’s mental faculties into a campaign issue, prompting condemnation from the media and yet Biden’s own verbal slip ups continue to provide material for such claims.

During an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Biden was asked if he would take a cognitive test to prove Trump wrong.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” responded Biden.

“Why the hell would I take a test?”@JoeBiden scoffs at idea of taking a cognitive test. Suggests @realDonaldTrump “can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion.” Full interview at @NABJ @NAHJ virtual convention Thursday 8am ET.@CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rGNJpjfbF6 — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) August 5, 2020

“Come on man. That’s like saying, before you got in this program, you’re taking a test whether you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?,” he added.

Biden then shot himself in the foot yet again by stumbling over the words “my physical and mental” fitness not once but twice.

“I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental phil…my physical as well as my mental phil…fitness,” said Biden, getting it right the third time.

Donald Trump Jr. drew attention to the gaffe, tweeting, “Will someone please make it stop? When does this become elder abuse? It would be sad if it wasn’t so scary that #Biden could actually be in charge of the nuclear football. Wake up America!”

Will someone please make it stop?

When does this become elder abuse? It would be sad if it wasn’t so scary that #Biden could actually be in charge of the nuclear football. Wake up America!pic.twitter.com/plmNZ8UQMr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 5, 2020

Polls show that 38 per cent of American voters think Biden has “some form of dementia,” including one in five Democrats. 61 per cent of voters also think Biden should address the dementia issue publicly.

Biden’s cognitive functioning has repeatedly been called into question, including last month by White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson.

“I think that he’s old enough now that he’s having cognitive difficulties and that just happens. It’s part of growing old,” said Jackson. “If [Trump] goes head-to-head with Joe Biden cognitively, there just wouldn’t be much of an assessment. It will be very one-sided.”

