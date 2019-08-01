Biden stumbles over statistics, phrases, and titles in 2020 debate

Joe Biden, 76, repeatedly stumbled over numbers and phrases throughout his second Democratic presidential primary appearance Wednesday night, at one point accidentally endorsing one of his primary rivals.

Biden told viewers that if they agree with him, “go to Joe 3-0-3-3-0.” He likely meant to tell them to text the number 30330, which subscribes supporters to text message Biden campaign updates.

Near the beginning of the Detroit debate, Biden said that California Sen. Kamala Harris’ plan on “Medicare for all” single-payer healthcare “in 10 years will cost $3 trillion,” misstating estimates that find “Medicare for all” would cost $32 trillion over a decade.

The former vice president, who spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate before another eight as vice president, later gave a different figure in line with popular estimates: “My plan costs $750 billion. That’s what it costs. Not $30 trillion.”

Alex Jones, Owen Shroyer, and Robert Barnes cover the latest clown world democrat debate horror show.


