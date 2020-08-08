Biden Suggests Trump’s Coronavirus Vaccine Won’t Be Safe

Presumed Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden this week indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump’s rush to develop a coronavirus vaccine in record time may not yield a safe and effective product that the public can trust.

“People don’t believe that he is telling the truth [about the safety of the vaccine candidates],” Biden asserted. “Therefore, they’re not at all certain they’re going to take the vaccine.”

“It’s not likely to go through all the tests and the trials that are needed to be done,” he added, referring to the potential vaccine.

Biden’s made those comments on Tuesday, after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease doctor in the U.S. government, assured lawmakers that the rush to develop the vaccine would not jeopardize the final product’s safety.



On Thursday, President Trump told radio talk show host Geraldo Rivera that a vaccine could be available on or around election day on November 3.

