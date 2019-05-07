Biden takes HUGE 32-point lead over Sanders in a new poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has 46 per cent support in the 2020 elections from Democratic voters, according to a Monday Hill-HarrisX poll.

Biden has a 32-point lead over the distant second-placed Democratic candidate in the poll, independent Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders holds 14 per cent support from voters who either are registered as Democrat or are independents who lean Democrat.

None of the other 19 candidates received double-digit support in the poll, and the third place Democrat is South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with 8 per cent.

Buttigeig, a former longshot candidate, has regularly polled third, behind Sanders and Biden.

