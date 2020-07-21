Biden Task Force Wants To Abolish The Police

On Sunday, Fox News aired the Chris Wallace interview with President Trump where he suggested the reason why Democrat-run cities have become so unruly lately is due to the wide-spread “Defund the Police” movement and that Biden’s campaign is part of this movement.

Wallace countered the President, stating nowhere does the Biden campaign suggest defunding or abolishing the police.

However, a close examination of members of the Sander-Biden Unity Task Force reveals they are spearheading the police abolition movement by backhandedly integrating it within the Biden platform.

