Biden Tells Billionaires: "Nothing Would Change" if He Wins Presidency

Presidential frontrunner Joe Biden told a room full of billionaires and multi-millionaires earlier this week that “nothing would change” if he won the Oval Office.

During a fundraising event at the Upper East Side Carlyle Hotel, Biden explained to a room of New York’s financial elite that he had “got in trouble” with some people on his team for being too friendly to Wall Street, but that this wouldn’t change his approach because “you guys are great”.

He then assured them that any tax increases to increase his legislative goals would barely be noticeable.

“The truth of the matter is, you all, you all know, you all know in your gut what has to be done,” said Biden. “We can disagree in the margins but the truth of the matter is it’s all within our wheelhouse and nobody has to be punished.”

“No one’s standard of living will change,” added the former vice-president. “Nothing would fundamentally change.”

The attendees at the event included bankers Robert Rubin and Roger Altman, Stephen Scherr, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Goldman Sachs Group; Rodgin Cohen, senior chairman of the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Stan Shuman, senior adviser of Allen & Co. LLC.

The event was hosted by Eric Mindich, chief executive officer and founder of Eton Park Capital Management LP.

At least Biden is being honest. He is making it clear that neo-liberal establishment Democrats will continue to ensure that it’s Wall Street and not America first.

“Perhaps America needs a new America First Party similar to the Brexit Party if we truly want change for the better,” comments Chris Menahan.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————