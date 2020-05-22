Biden Tells Black Show Host "You Ain't Black" if You Prefer Trump

Joe Biden is facing a backlash for yet another disastrous interview during which he told the Breakfast Club’s black host, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The faux pas occurred 17 minutes into the former vice-president’s interview with Charlamagne tha God.

When a Biden aide tried to end the interview, Charlamagne responded, “You can’t do that to black media.”

This is disgusting. Joe Biden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." pic.twitter.com/UvYZTjcPqZ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

This prompted Biden to hit back that he would have to leave whether dealing with “white media” or “black media” because his wife had an upcoming engagement.

“I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” said Biden.

Charlamagne responded by insisting, “it has nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact that I want something for my community”

The host then asked Biden to return to the show to answer more questions, spurring Biden into an aggressive-sounding defense of his record with the black community.

“Take a look at my record. I extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run. Take a look at the record,” said Biden.

Biden agreed to return, but his “you ain’t black” comment caused an immediate backlash online.

A poll subsequently posted by the Breakfast Club asked if viewers agreed with Biden or not.

#joebiden said “If you have a problem figuring out if you are for him or Trump.. you ain’t black” Do you agree ?? — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) May 22, 2020

The results currently show that almost 90% of respondents are upset with Biden’s comments.

This is yet another reminder of why Biden’s campaign is so keen to keep him away from the media.

